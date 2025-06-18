Iran Urges Citizens to Delete WhatsApp Over Alleged Data Leak to Israel

In a dramatic turn amid heightened regional tensions, Iran has urged its citizens to uninstall WhatsApp, alleging that the messaging app could be leaking sensitive user data to the Israeli military. The claims, aired on Iranian state television, follow a series of high-profile assassinations that have rattled the country's leadership.

Iranian state media suggested that WhatsApp, which is among the most widely used apps in the country, might be contributing to security breaches by “gathering user information” and transmitting it to Israel. However, these assertions were made without presenting concrete evidence.

Meta Platforms, the parent company of WhatsApp, swiftly denied the accusations. In an official statement, the company described the claims as “false reports” and voiced concerns that such allegations could be used as a pretext to restrict access to its services.

“We are concerned these false reports will be an excuse for our services to be blocked at a time when people need them the most,” Meta stated.

WhatsApp emphasized that its platform is secured with end-to-end encryption, a technology designed to ensure that only the sender and recipient of a message can access its content.

“We do not track your precise location, we don't keep logs of who everyone is messaging, and we do not track the personal messages people are sending one another,” the company clarified. “We do not provide bulk information to any government.”

Despite the assurances, some cybersecurity experts remain cautious. Gregory Falco, a cybersecurity researcher and assistant professor at Cornell University, highlighted that metadata—such as message timestamps and contact patterns—could still be vulnerable to leaks, even with encryption in place.

The backdrop of these allegations includes longstanding concerns over the cooperation between global tech firms and military organizations. While companies like Google and Microsoft have previously worked with the Israeli government in non-military capacities, suspicions persist. Compounding the issue is the history of Israeli firms like NSO Group, known for the controversial Pegasus spyware, which has exploited platforms like WhatsApp for surveillance purposes.

WhatsApp had previously taken legal action against NSO Group in a U.S. court, underscoring its opposition to such surveillance activities.

The Iranian government’s warning has sparked intense debate over digital privacy, data security, and the role of global tech platforms in geopolitical conflicts.



