Jack Dorsey says, "nah, I'll never be CEO again"

He also says that "ultimately no one" should be the CEO of Twitter.

Jack Dorsey is trying to quash rumours that he will be reinstated as Twitter CEO once Elon Musk takes over. On Wednesday, he tweeted "nah, I'll never be CEO again" in response to someone who predicted he would return to lead the company he co-founded, before saying he doesn't want the job.

I predict that @elonmusk will eventually just ask @Jack to be CEO of Twitter — Charles Wieand (@CharlesWieand) May 11, 2022

In another response, Dorsey says that "ultimately no one" should be Twitter's CEO, perhaps referring to Bluesky, a project aimed at turning Twitter into a decentralized protocol, rather than a traditional social network.



Dorsey has a history with the leadership role on Twitter. The company's board fired him from his CEO role in 2008, just two years after he helped start the company (although he remained on the board). He returned to the CEO job in 2015 after Twitter cycled through two other CEOs, but in 2020, a group of investors on Twitter's board began trying to replace him. They cited his divided attention and lack of innovation, but Dorsey managed to keep his work. In November 2021, he resigned for reasons that are not very clear.



He made sense that people would think that Jack might be Elon's choice. Dorsey has recently been speaking on Twitter about Twitter, which makes it sound like he's not very happy with the direction the company is taking (although he's peppered with enough positive tweets to keep us guessing). He seems to agree with Musk on at least some points about the future of Twitter.



Unfortunately, it appears that Jack is no longer the CEO and says "it's time to roll the dice again".

