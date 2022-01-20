January 20 – Top Seven Updates in Tech News Today

Here are the top seven things you must know about Tech with The Hans India on January 20, 2022. Let's begin...

How to get a website for your business for free

We've listed out the very best free website builders available, and this list includes a combination of offline software and online tools.

Meta, Google probed for cyberbullying and misinformation, Twitter follows

An Australian government committee on Thursday grilled Meta (formerly Facebook) and Google about the spread of misinformation and cyberbullying across their platforms.

Tech Enabled SAAS platform Pickrr Announces 'Pickrr Connect'

Tech-enabled SAAS platform Pickrr announces 'Pickrr Connect' feature to ease sellers end consumer connect during order journey.

Air India, Emirates, and others cancel flights due to AT&T and Verizon 5G launch

Airlines have cancelled flights or changed planes to certain US cities, with an emphasis on the 777 aircraft. The situation has continued to evolve as AT&T and Verizon activate their C-band, but it has only gotten more complicated.

Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G "Hyperphone" Launched With 120W Charging: Find Details

The Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G comes with 120W fast charging which is claimed to charge the smartphone to 100 percent in just 17 minutes. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is also the first smartphone that will be used for the first 5G trial in Mumbai in partnership with Airtel.

Leaked! Full Specifications of Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro 5G

The smartphones Redmi Note 11 Pro and the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G have been leaked ahead of the global launch. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G are also said to come with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Find details about the design and specifications.

Google Launches Limited Beta Version of Android Games on Windows PC

Google is launching a limited beta version of its app to bring Android games to Windows PCs. The Google Play Games beta is only available in three countries today - Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan.