Google Launches Limited Beta Version of Android Games on Windows PC

Google is launching a limited beta version of its app to bring Android games to Windows PCs. Google Play Games will also be available in beta in three countries Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan today. It will be allowing Windows PC owners to play popular Android games like Mobile Legends, Summoners War, State of Survival, and Three Kingdoms Tactics.

Players in Hong Kong, South Korea, and Taiwan can sign up for the beta and access Google's standalone app on Windows PCs. Google promises "seamless gameplay sessions between a phone, tablet, Chromebook, and Windows PC," suggesting you'll be able to easily resume gaming among multiple devices.

"Players can easily browse, download, and play their favorite mobile games on their PCs while taking advantage of larger screens with mouse and keyboard inputs," says Arjun Dayal, group product manager for Google Play Games. "No more losing your progress or achievements when switching between devices; it just works with your Google Play Games profile!"

Google Play Games will also include Play Points that can be earned by playing Android games on PC. Google only announced its plans to bring Android games to PCs a month ago, but it's still unclear what technology the company is using to run Android games on Windows PCs. However, the Google Play Games app will be a native Windows app that won't involve streaming games. Google is opening a developer site today to provide more information for game developers.

Google's announcement comes months after Microsoft started testing Android apps on Windows 11 PCs. Microsoft has created an underlying Windows subsystem for Android, which can run Android apps from a variety of sources. Microsoft uses it in partnership with Amazon to allow native installations of games and apps from the Amazon Appstore on Windows, but despite workarounds, Google Play is still not officially supported.