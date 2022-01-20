Leaked! Full Specifications of Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11 Pro 5G

The Redmi Note 11 Pro from China has arrived in India as the Xiaomi 11i series, and we are all wondering how the Indian variant will be different. It is no longer needed to imagine since the Redmi Note 11 Pro models were leaked before the global announcement. As in earlier years, there will be two models as part of the Pro series: a Redmi Note 11 Pro and a Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. Today's leak also revealed most of the specs and features.



Xiaomi finally brings 5G to the Redmi Note series, but it seems to be restricting it to the high-end model. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G is said to be based on a Qualcomm Snapdragon chip, which is likely to be the Snapdragon 695 that powers the Moto G71. Rumours also hint at the possibility of a Snapdragon 700 tier 5G chip.



Redmi Note 11 Pro, 11 Pro 5G Leaked



Whereas, the Redmi Note 11 Pro 4G variant is likely to use the MediaTek Helio G96 chip. Both Pro models will have a quad-camera setup on the rear, with the primary camera being a 108MP sensor (a staple on mid-range Xiaomi phones these days). A 5,000mAh battery will power both phones, and these phones will come with 67W chargers. However, the phones will support charging speeds of up to 120W.



The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G are also said to come with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate. However, no other details are available, including expected prices.



The leak also accompanies the official renders of the Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G. According to the teaser poster released by Redmi India, the phones look similar to the Xiaomi 11i models. However, the phone appears to have a slimmer profile with sharper edges and reflective sides that resemble metal. A familiar rectangular chambered hump is presently supporting all four chambers. It will be offered in three colours: black, white and a gradient of blue and purple. The front takes the same bezel-less design approach.



Please note that the leaked information comes from a MySmartprice report and is not verified by Xiaomi. Therefore, you need to take this with a pinch of salt.

What remains to be seen is the price. The 4G variants of the Redmi Note 10 Pro are currently closer to Rs. The 20,000 mark and newer models with these upgrades could probably be priced similarly. We speculate that the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G could replace the Xiaomi Mi 10i, given that the Xiaomi 11i starts at Rs. 24,999.