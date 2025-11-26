Jensen Huang Urges Nvidia Staff to Embrace AI in Every Task

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has delivered a powerful message to his workforce: artificial intelligence should be embedded into every aspect of their daily work. In a recent internal meeting, Huang made it clear that using AI is now a fundamental expectation at Nvidia, not a choice. Far from viewing AI as a threat to employment, he described it as a force that will create more opportunities and elevate productivity across teams.

Huang didn’t mince words when addressing reports that some managers were advising employees to scale back their AI usage. “My understanding is Nvidia has some managers who are telling their people to use less AI. Are you insane?” he reportedly said, according to a popular publication. He went on to stress, “I want every task that is possible to be automated with artificial intelligence. I promise you; you will have work to do.”

To underline his point, Huang encouraged engineers to make extensive use of AI-based development tools, particularly coding assistants like Cursor, which many within Nvidia already rely on. He advised employees not to abandon AI tools if they fall short of expectations. Instead, he urged them to iterate and improve these systems: “Use it until it does. Jump in and help make it better, because we have the power to do so.”

Industry-Wide Push Toward AI Efficiency

Huang’s message reflects a broader transformation playing out across the tech sector. Major companies, including Google and Microsoft, have disclosed that roughly 30% of their new code is now generated by AI systems. Both firms, along with Meta, have begun evaluating employees partly on how effectively they integrate AI into their workflow. Amazon, meanwhile, recently instructed its staff to migrate away from third-party coding assistants and adopt its proprietary AI tool, Kiro.

However, these rapid shifts have fueled anxiety among workers worried that widespread automation could render many roles obsolete. Those fears intensified earlier this month when Amazon announced plans to cut around 14,000 corporate positions as part of a restructuring effort that leans heavily on AI-driven efficiencies. Some forecasts suggest those cuts could eventually climb to 30,000.

AI Will Transform Jobs, Not Replace Them, Says Huang

Despite the industry’s turbulence, Huang remains steadfast in his belief that AI will augment human capability rather than erase jobs. He reiterated a point he made during the Milken Institute conference in May 2025: “You’re not going to lose your job to an AI, but you’re going to lose your job to someone who uses AI.”

At Nvidia, he insisted, the adoption of AI is directly tied to growth, not downsizing. The company expanded rapidly over the past year, increasing its employee count from 29,600 at the end of fiscal 2024 to 36,000 by the close of fiscal 2025. Nvidia continues to seek new talent, with Huang noting, “Frankly, I think we’re probably still about 10,000 short,” emphasising the need to hire in line with the company’s capacity to train and onboard newcomers.

Huang’s core message to Nvidia staff was unmistakable: those who embrace AI will help shape the future of the industry, while those who resist risk being left behind.