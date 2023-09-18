Jio AirFiber to launch tomorrow; Price, specifications and more

Reliance Jio will launch a new wireless Internet service called Jio AirFiber on September 19, 2023. The service is a portable wireless Internet service designed for homes and offices and will offer speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps, allowing users to transmit smoothly at high speed. High-definition videos, participate in online games and hold video conferences without lag. During the Annual General Meeting 2023, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, announced that Jio AirFiber would be officially available on Ganesh Chaturthi day.



Jio AirFiber has features like parental controls, Wi-Fi 6 support, and a built-in security firewall. It is worth noting that the Jio AirFiber service was initially launched at the company's 45th Annual General Meeting last year.

About Jio AirFiber

Jio AirFiber is a new wireless internet service from Jio that uses 5G technology to provide high-speed internet connectivity. The Jio AirFiber service is likely to cost around Rs 6,000. It is claimed to offer an internet speed of up to 1.5 Gbps

Jio points out that JioAirfiber is not only compact but also easy to set up. "You just have to just plug it in, turn it on, and that's it. You now have a personal Wi-Fi hotspot in your home, connected to ultra-high-speed internet using True 5G. With Jio AirFiber, it will be really easy to quickly connect your home or office to Gigabit-speed Internet," notes Jio. Jio AirFiber offers more than just high-speed internet. It also includes parental control tools, support for Wi-Fi 6, integration with the Jio set-top box, and greater control over the network.