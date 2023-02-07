Jio offers free Netflix subscription with these postpaid plans

If you have Jio 5G welcome offer on your postpaid connection, it offers unlimited calls and high-speed 5G data on a recharge plan of Rs 239 or higher. But wait, there are more benefits you can avail of. Reliance Jio offers a free Netflix mobile plan subscription for users on select postpaid Jio plans. Therefore, Jio postpaid customers can enjoy unlimited OTT content on Netflix and watch movies and TV shows for free anytime, anywhere on 5G network.

Jio offers numerous benefits, including paid OTT apps on select postpaid recharge plans at no additional cost. The OTT subscription includes free access to Amazon Prime Membership and Netflix with additional benefits of Jio Prime.

Check out these Jio plans if you also look forward to a postpaid plan with OTT benefits. Here is a detailed overview of Jio plans that offer calling, data and OTT benefits.



Jio postpaid plans with Netflix subscription



Jio Rs 399 – This rental plan offers a total of 75 GB of data, then charges Rs 10 per GB with 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls. OTT benefits include Amazon Prime and Netflix subscriptions. Jio also offers the benefits of Jio apps, including JioTV and JioCloud. This plan offers 5G speed to eligible subscribers.

Jio Rs 599 – This plan offers 100 GB of total data, charges Rs 10 per GB, 100 SMS per day, unlimited voice calls, and an extra Jio SIM in the family plan. The free OTT subscription package includes the Netflix, Amazon Prime and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 799 – With 150 GB of total data, thereafter, it costs Rs 10 per GB; Jio offers two additional Jio SIM cards in the family plan. Users can take advantage of unlimited voice calls and 100 SMS per day benefits, and free subscriptions to Amazon Prime, Netflix and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 999 – This plan includes 200 GB of data and charges Rs 10 per GB, with three Jio SIMs in the family plan. Similar to the other plan's benefits, this postpaid recharge plan also offers 100 SMS per day and unlimited voice calls with a free subscription to Netflix, Amazon Prime and Jio apps.

Jio Rs 1499 – This is the most expensive postpaid recharge plan offered by Jio. The plan includes 300 GB of total data, then charges Rs 10 per GB. Users can enjoy unlimited calls, 100 SMS per day, and Netflix and Amazon Prime subscription. In addition, the plan also includes international roaming offers in select cities.