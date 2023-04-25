Jio to soon launch JioCinema Subscription Plans; Find details

Since its launch in 2016, JioCinema is one of the leading streaming platforms. The platform offers a free library that includes movies, web series, music videos, TV shows, documentaries, and sports for Jio users. The platform even broke some OTT records after becoming the official online live broadcast of the 2022 FIFA World Cup and currently broadcasts the Indian Premier League (Tata IPL 2023) for free. But it seems that the free fun will end soon. JioCinema is reportedly planning to introduce a paid subscription plan for users to pay to view their content.

Viacom18's streaming platform, led by Mukesh Ambani, JioCinema, is reportedly planning to introduce new paid plans. This means that users will have to pay to view the content offered on the platform. A test website disclosing the premium subscription plans that JioCinema is working on has been discovered by a Reddit user offering a preview of JioCinema subscription plan prices. However, it is essential to note that the company has yet to confirm these plans.

The test website photo shared by Reddit users reveals that JiCinema will introduce three subscription plans: Gold, Daily, and Platinum. The website mentions that users can 'watch all content, on any device, in the highest quality, on all JioCinema Premium plans."

Let's check all the paid plans that JioCinema will introduce.

The Daily Delight – This will be a one-day plan costing Rs 29. However, the plan will be available for a steal at just Rs 2. Users will be able to stream on two devices simultaneously and enjoy 24 hours of non-stop entertainment.

The Gold Standard – Priced at Rs 299, currently offered at Rs 99, this plan will allow users to binge for three full months on two devices.

Platinum Power – Listed as a top-tier plan, costing Rs 1,199 but will be offered at Rs 599 at a discount. Plan benefits offer a full year of streaming on up to four devices. Also, it is ad-free (except for live content).

Notably, these plans are not yet available, and users can still enjoy the content on JioCinema for free. Jio may launch these plans soon, possibly after the end of Tata IPL 2023.