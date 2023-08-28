Khul Ke’s Space Round Table: Dr Subba Rao Explores Space Boundaries Post Chandrayaan-3 Triumph

In a remarkable continuation of its mission to revolutionise social networking apps and facilitate enriching conversations, Khul Ke proudly presents its latest Round Table discussion, featuring the esteemed Dr Subba Rao. DrRao, the visionary founder and CMD of Ananth Technologies Limited, India's leading Aerospace and Defense manufacturer. Notably timed after the resounding success of Chandrayaan-3, this dialogue delves into uncharted territories.

The renowned journalist Pallava Bagla takes the helm as the host for this enlightening Round Table, steering the conversation toward the horizon-expanding theme of ‘pushing the boundaries of space with private entities.’ Against the backdrop of India's triumphant Chandrayaan-3 mission, Dr Rao's insights illuminate the immense potential of satellite production in reshaping the trajectory of India's aerospace industry, both on the domestic and global fronts.

Dr Subba Rao disclosed his goal of India becoming a satellite manufacturing hub, leading with Ananth Technologies' example, “Made in India, Made for Global is a dream (as said by PM Modi) that we carry deeply in our hearts…We have contributed ‘zero-defect manufacturing support’ of about 75 launch vehicles and 95 spacecrafts that have been used by the Indian Space Programme since our inception… Currently, we are working on creating a constellation of 190 satellites that will cover the entire globe called Ananth Third Eye Constellations, and the expectations that we wish to fulfil through this project is ‘data as service’ for the rest of the world.”

With regards to how data can be utilised as service and currency for these satellite missions, he revealed how India has already harnessed otherwise rare-to-get data through its missions, “The contribution of data from Indian satellite observations have been so immense…From collecting data about groundwater potential, forest monitoring, to urban planning-related activities, these things would not have been computed well if not for the Indian space programmes.”

He further highlights how he is confident that India can step up to the challenge that these rising demands will create. “Today, India is needed by the rest of the world for their market, our ability, our technology, and our dedication to manufacturing. The USA’s Artemis missions are one great example of that need…The entire potential of the (Indian) space sector to become a part of the global race has opened (as Prime Minister Modi had said). We’re going to make full use of this opportunity.”

Khul Ke is proud to be able to hold such engaging and thoughtful conversations through the RoundTables wherein users can connect with influential personalities from a large variety of fields. Thus, empowering its users with knowledge that broadens their horizons.

The RoundTable discussion with Dr Subba Rao epitomizes Khul Ke’s commitment to creating a platform where meaningful conversations thrive.

You may view the entire discussion on the link below: https://www.khulke.com/roundtable/recorded/64cdf354297b4046f8de9e65