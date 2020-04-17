Know How To Clean Your Gadgets

It is Corona time… This deadly virus is not restricted to one country, it is spreading all over the world rapidly and showing off its prowess making people reach quarantine centers and hospitals.

Thus all the Governments have ordered people to stay at home making them lock down. Even all the Governments are creating awareness about this novel virus among the people and are requesting to wash the hands every 20 minutes with a liquid handwash.

So, people are washing their hands and are also using sanitizers to maintain self-hygiene… But what about gadgets???

As people are staying at home, using of gadgets and computers has become more… But what if the virus stays on your gadgets???

You can't clean them nor wash them!!! Then what to do???

Worry not! We Hans India has come up with the special cleaning agents made for gadgets… Have a look!

Chicco Wipes

♦ Yes…These wipes are specially made for gadgets. If we use any cleaning agent like soap or shampoo on gadgets, they turn damaged making you worried. So, you can go with these wipes which clear the bacteria or virus from the mobiles and PC's in seconds. They are soft and work better for all the gadgets. Be it cables, PC's, desktops, mobiles or even smart watches, these wipes clean off any gadget and make them shine…

♦ You can even dip the sides of cotton cloth in water and use that damp cloth to clean your gadgets. But then you need to squeeze out the cloth completely to make it free of water and then can use it on your gadgets.

NSinc 3 In 1 Screen Cleaning Set





This is a complete set to clean your gadgets. Along with the screen cleaner gel you will also witness a microfiber cloth and even a small brush in this set. The brush will help to clean the charging point holes and even volume and USB pockets. The cloth clears of germs and dust from screen and gel helps gadgets stay clean and shining…



Tipped Cleaning Swabs





Same like the earbuds, even the gadget cleaning swabs are also available in the markets which make your gadgets stay clean and virus-free. This kit will have 3-4 earbud type cleaning swabs which will have the brush, bud and wiper. They clean all your gadgets including the USB holes and volume pits as well.



Keyboards





Coming to keyboards of your desktop or laptops, it holds numerous germs… So, you can go with any toothbrush to clean your keyboards. Use a damp cloth and clean the spaces between the keys. One can also spritz the above listed gel and cleanser but be careful they don't get inside the keys.

