KTR Inaugurates Microchip Development Facility in Hyderabad
Telangana's Information Technology Minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) formally inaugurated a state-of-the-art semiconductor design and development facility for Microchip Technology Inc. in Kokapet on Monday.
Minister KTR outlined the possible collaboration between Microchip Technology and the Telangana Mobility Valley initiative, a project spearheaded by the Telangana government. He stressed that the automotive and aerospace industries could particularly benefit from India's emerging semiconductor sector.
Minister KTR Inaugurates Microchip's Semiconductor Design and Development Facility
While congratulating the semiconductor manufacturing company for expanding the Hyderabad facility, which would employ 1,000 people, the Minister said that the Government of Telangana, through the Telangana Academy of Skills and Knowledge (TASK), would offer training to the 1000 young people from their end and the company could choose the talented ones. “While only 3,23,000 tech-based jobs were created in 2020 in Hyderabad, the number grew to 9,05,000 jobs in 2023,” KTR said.
He said the state had now embarked on launching a new initiative in the Large Scale Integration (VLSI) space called Telangana Fabulous Accelerator Cloud Enablement (T-FACE) for training, innovation and incubation. in the semiconductor industry. “Already, the T-Hub is involved in encouraging innovation and incubation,” he added.
Microchip Technology Inc., an $8.4 billion publicly traded US corporation, is a leading manufacturer of microcontrollers, analogue, mixed-signal integrated circuits, and Flash-IP. With a strong strategic presence in Bangalore, Chennai and Hyderabad, Microchip India employs more than 2,000 people. The team is committed to providing outstanding products and solutions to many customers worldwide. The new facility represents a significant development in the company's Indian operations.