Leaked: iPhone SE 4 Launch Timeline and Chipset Details

Exciting news for Apple enthusiasts! Fresh leaks have highlighted the much-anticipated iPhone SE 4 and next-generation iPad 11, iPad Air, and MacBook Air models. These revelations hint at a thrilling lineup of releases expected in the first quarter 2025.

iPhone SE 4: A Major Leap Forward

Apple’s affordable iPhone SE 4 has been the subject of extensive rumours, and the latest leaks confirm a possible March or April 2025 launch. The device is expected to debut with iOS 18.3, alongside the iPad 11 and iPad Air running iPadOS 18.3. Trusted leaks also revealed software build numbers: iOS 18.3 (22D8062) for the iPhone SE 4 and iPadOS 18.3 (22D2060 and 22D2062) for the new iPad.

Expected Features and Design

The iPhone SE 4 is set to receive a significant upgrade over its predecessor. The design will reportedly resemble the iPhone 14 or the upcoming iPhone 16, featuring:

A 6.1-inch OLED display for vibrant visuals.

Face ID for enhanced security.

A 48MP rear camera for high-quality photography.

A USB-C port, aligning it with Apple’s latest standards.

On the performance front, the SE 4 is rumoured to include the powerful A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM, making it capable of handling Apple Intelligence features, such as machine learning and on-device AI. Additionally, it will be Apple’s first device to feature an in-house 5G modem, likely improving connectivity and reducing reliance on third-party suppliers.

iPad 11 and iPad Air: Promising Upgrades

The iPad 11 is expected to match the iPhone SE 4 in hardware, with an A17 Pro chip and 8GB of RAM. These updates position it as a strong entry-level tablet capable of running advanced features seamlessly. The iPad Air, meanwhile, remains shrouded in some mystery. While early rumours suggested it would use the M3 chip, recent leaks hint at an upgrade to the M4 chip, aligning it with the latest iPad Pro models. The iPad Air is also rumoured to launch with updated Magic Keyboards, making it a more versatile option for productivity.

MacBook Air: Early Arrival Expected

Adding to the excitement, MacBook Air models with the new M4 chip are reportedly slated to arrive before the iPhone SE 4 and iPads. Both the 13-inch and 15-inch models are expected to hit the market by January or February 2025, offering enhanced performance and efficiency. Apple’s upcoming lineup promises significant upgrades across devices, from the affordable iPhone SE 4 to powerful iPads and MacBook Airs. With new features and enhanced performance, early 2025 will be an exciting time for Apple fans. We have to wait for official announcements.