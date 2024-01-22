Leaked: OnePlus 12 Series Launch Date, Specifications and India Prices

OnePlus is eagerly anticipating the launch of its latest flagship series, the OnePlus 12, alongside the OnePlus Buds 3, scheduled for January 23. The OnePlus 12, already introduced in China, is rumoured to incorporate the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor and up to 16GB of RAM in the global and Indian markets. With just a day left before the official launch, reports have surfaced revealing additional features and potential pricing for the OnePlus 12 and its toned-down version, the OnePlus 12R.

The alleged pricing for the OnePlus 12 emerged on Amazon, shared by the reputable leaker Ishan Agarwal on a social media platform. Although the webpage displaying the pricing information has been removed, Agarwal's screenshot indicates that the OnePlus 12, equipped with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, could be priced at Rs 69,999 (approximately $843). Interestingly, this figure is notably lower than the Chinese variant's price of CNY 4299 (around $605) for the same configuration, marking a significant departure from OnePlus' traditional pricing strategy.

Meanwhile, the OnePlus 12R, positioned as a more budget-friendly alternative, is expected to mirror the pricing range of its predecessor, the OnePlus 11R. Anticipated to fall within the range of Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 in India, the OnePlus 12R is reportedly priced at $499 (about Rs 41,500) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage model and $599 (about Rs 49,800) for the 16GB/256GB model in the United States.

OnePlus 12: Unveiling Cutting-Edge Specifications

Diving into the specifications of the OnePlus 12, the Chinese variant boasts a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset, delivering exceptional performance and AI capabilities. Offering up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, the device is tailored for seamless multitasking and content storage.

The OnePlus 12 features a 6.82-inch display with 2K resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate, providing a visually stunning experience. Utilizing LTPO AMOLED panel technology, the display exhibits vibrant colours and sharp contrasts, certified with DisplayMate A+ for its quality. With a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, the display supports Dolby Vision, 10-bit Color Depth, and ProXDR.

In the camera department, the OnePlus 12 sports a Hasselblad-tuned triple rear setup, including a 48-megapixel wide-angle lens, a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 64-megapixel telephoto lens with 3x telephoto capabilities. For selfies and video calls, the device features a 32-megapixel front-facing camera.

The device houses a 5,400mAh battery supporting 100W fast charging via the USB-C port, enabling a rapid 0 to 100 per cent charge in just 26 minutes—additionally, the OnePlus 12 offers 50W quick wireless charging for added convenience. Running on Android 14 with a custom OxygenOS 14 interface, users can expect a smooth and clean software experience.

OnePlus 12R: Budget-Friendly Powerhouse

On the other hand, the OnePlus 12R is rumoured to showcase a 6.78-inch LTPO AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 1.5K resolution. Boasting a peak brightness of 4,500 nits, the display ensures visibility outdoors and an immersive visual experience. Equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset and 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the OnePlus 12R promises smooth multitasking. With an extensive 1TB UFS 4.0 storage option, users have ample space for data and applications.

The OnePlus 12R is expected to feature a potent triple camera setup, including a 50MP primary lens, an 8MP ultrawide lens, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, a 16MP front-facing camera enhances the user's photography and video experience.

With a substantial 5500mAh battery, the OnePlus 12R ensures extended usage between charges. The device is also rumoured to support rapid 100W SuperVOOC fast charging via the USB Type-C port, enabling users to stay connected throughout the day with quick recharges.