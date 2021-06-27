Lenovo unveils device health management tool in India

Bengaluru: Tech giant Lenovo has announced a new enhanced version of its cloud-based Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) device health management tool --Lenovo Device Intelligence Plus -- in India.

The new solution carries over Lenovo's signature AI-driven predictive analytics and adds even more proactive device insights and increased functionality to drive better business outcomes.

"After carefully surveying customers to understand their largest unsolved IT pains, Lenovo developed an advanced predictive analytics solution with a flexible, extensible architecture and enhanced security," Lenovo India's Director, Service Sales, Rohit Midha, said in a statement.

"With this upgrade in our SaaS tool, we aim to optimise support costs, increase end-user productivity and improve the overall end-user experience for all our customers," he added.

The tool collects 10,000 data points every 15 seconds from each device, allowing it to monitor millions of aggregated data points across the fleet in real-time.

Then it reports on device health trends and provides deep root-cause analytics, quantifies end-user productivity impacts driven by IT resource constraints, and gives valuable insights to inform decisions such as hardware and software investment rightsizing for better business outcomes.

The new tool builds on Lenovo Device Intelligence's advanced predictive analytics, proactive insights and alerts, robust reports, and fleet health scoring. It also adds enhanced insights, alerts, reports, analytics, and more options to execute issue remediations.

For deeper insight into PC health, it features productivity impact assessments driven by IT resource constraints, root cause issue analyses, and peer benchmark comparisons. It also features user experience scoring, asset optimisation insights and more.

The company said that the solution is built on a multi-layered security stack with strict data privacy policies. It follows industry best practices and takes a stringent approach to protect sensitive customer data.

Protection measures include more secure encrypted APIs, Web-app firewall providing IP/domain whitelisting, Strict user access policies, etc, to name a few, the company said.