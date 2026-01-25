Grigoriy-Ishaque pair wins doubles title

Hyderabad: The second seed duo of Grigoriy Lomakin (Kazakhstan) and Ishaque Eqbal (India) defeated Jeffrey Von Der Schulenburg (Switzerland) and Eric Vanshelboim (Ukraine) 6-2, 6-3 to claim the Hyderabad Open ITF $15k Men’s Tennis Tournament doubles title in at the Lake View Tennis Academy here on Friday

Top seed Max Houkes of the Netherlands and India’s Karan Singh entered the singles final of the Hyderabad Open organized by Hyderabad District Tennis Association under the AEGIS of TSTA AITA. Houkes beat Timofei Derepasko 6-3, 6-4, while third seed Karan Singh edged past Keshav Chopra 4-6, 7-5, 6-4.