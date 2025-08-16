Google’s much-anticipated Made by Google 2025 showcase is right around the corner, and this year’s line-up looks more ambitious than ever. Scheduled for August 20, the event will see the launch of the Pixel 10 series, the refreshed Pixel Watch 4, upgraded Pixel Buds 2a, and an all-new Pixelsnap accessories ecosystem. With Gemini AI baked into nearly every product, Google appears ready to deliver one of its boldest hardware updates to date.

Pixel 10 Series: Four Models, New Power

The Pixel 10 family is expected to expand to four devices — the Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and the foldable Pixel 10 Pro Fold. All will be powered by Google’s new Tensor G5 chip, built on TSMC’s advanced 3nm process. Users can look forward to improved efficiency, an upgraded image signal processor for better photos and videos, and tighter Gemini AI integration across the board.

Camera setups may differ depending on the model. Interestingly, the standard Pixel 10 could debut a 5x periscope telephoto lens, while the Pro versions stick with their trusted 50MP wide, 48MP ultrawide, 48MP telephoto, and 48MP selfie cameras. The Pro Fold is tipped to adopt a more compact arrangement with dual selfie cameras and 5x optical zoom.

All four phones should support 25W Qi2 wireless charging through the new Pixelsnap ecosystem, which includes MagSafe-style snap-on chargers and cases. On the colour front, Google is taking a more vibrant approach. Shades like Frost (royal blue), Lemongrass (yellow), Indigo (light purple), and Moonstone (bluish grey) will accompany the traditional Obsidian and Porcelain.

Pixel Watch 4: Faster Charging, Brighter Display

The Pixel Watch 4 is keeping its signature circular design but introducing meaningful improvements. Charging contacts are now shifted to the side, enabling what leaks suggest is a “Quick Charge Dock”. If accurate, users can expect a 50% charge in 15 minutes and 80% in 30 minutes.

Battery endurance will also improve, with the 41mm model promising 30 hours and the larger 45mm model extending to 40 hours. The display is said to reach a dazzling 3,000 nits brightness, with slimmer bezels and a more curved finish for a sleeker look. A new Moonstone colourway joins Obsidian, Porcelain, Lemon, and Iris, paired with fresh Active and Sport bands.

Pixel Buds 2a: ANC Comes to the A-Series

For the first time, Google’s budget-friendly Pixel Buds A-series will include Active Noise Cancelling (ANC). The new Pixel Buds 2a are also expected to offer Spatial Audio support, powered by a Tensor chip for smarter sound optimization. Battery life is projected at seven hours with ANC on, and up to 20 hours with the case.

Colour options may include Iris, Fog Light, Hazel, and Strawberry, giving fans more style choices than ever before.

Pixelsnap: Google’s MagSafe Competitor

Perhaps the most intriguing reveal will be Pixelsnap, Google’s first magnetic charging and accessory system. Built on the Qi2 standard, Pixelsnap could open the door to snap-on chargers, cases, and other add-ons, echoing Apple’s MagSafe ecosystem.

With an expanded Pixel 10 line-up, faster-charging Pixel Watch 4, noise-cancelling Pixel Buds 2a, and a bold new accessory ecosystem, Google’s August 20 showcase is shaping up to be a blockbuster hardware event.