Mark Zuckerberg Praises Meta's Quest 3 Over Apple's Vision Pro

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently shared his thoughts on Apple's new headset, the Vision Pro, after trying it himself. With Meta heavily invested in virtual reality technology, Zuckerberg's opinion carries significant weight in the ongoing debate over VR headset supremacy.

Zuckerberg compared Apple's Vision Pro to Meta's latest offering, the Quest 3, in a video posted on his Instagram account. He said, "I don't just think that Quest is the better value, I think Quest is the better product, period." Filmed using the Quest 3's video passthrough system, Zuckerberg praised the Quest 3 for being lighter and more comfortable to wear for a longer time when compared to the Vision Pro. He also highlighted the Quest 3's greater motion capabilities and wider field of view as advantages over Apple's headset.









While acknowledging the Vision Pro's superior entertainment features, Zuckerberg emphasized the Quest 3's affordability, calling it "seven times less expensive." He also praised the Quest's physical hand controllers and hand-tracking capabilities, hinting at the return of eye tracking in future Meta headsets.



Zuckerberg's praise for the Quest 3 reflects Meta's confidence in its VR technology and content ecosystem. However, he acknowledges Apple's hardware and developer ecosystem advantages, suggesting that the competition between the two tech giants is far from over.

While Meta may currently enjoy a lead in VR headset sales, Zuckerberg recognizes that the battle is just beginning. Apple's entry into the VR market presents a formidable challenge, given its track record of innovation and extensive developer support. As the competition heats up, Meta must maintain its momentum and continue innovating to stay ahead in the VR headset wars.

In conclusion, Zuckerberg's endorsement of Meta's Quest 3 over Apple's Vision Pro underscores the intensifying competition in the VR headset market. While Meta may have an early advantage, factors such as hardware quality, content offerings, and developer support will determine the ultimate winner. The VR headset wars are just getting started, and both Meta and Apple are poised for a battle of endurance.