Mark Zuckerberg wants a more reliable platform than X to raise money for charity

The rumoured Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg cage fight has made plenty of headlines recently, and the two CEOs aren't letting the hype die down anytime soon. While Zuck has been training in jiu-jitsu for quite some time, Musk has caught up. In a recent Twitter post, Musk wrote that he has been lifting weights to "prepare" for his fight with Zuckerberg and responding to the tweet in a Threads post, the Meta CEO said he is ready to fight him any day.







Am going with @WWE as my fighting style https://t.co/CggZ7HhrPQ — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) August 7, 2023





In another tweet, Musk said his fight with Zuckerberg will be broadcast live on X. However, in response to this, the Meta CEO called for a "more reliable platform."



Mark Zuckerberg Responds to Elon Musk

Musk recently wrote that his fight with Zuckerberg will be broadcast live on Twitter and that all proceeds from the fight will go to charity for veterans.





Zuck shows he has a strong punch ahead of the fight pic.twitter.com/1qf045jkna — DrDinD🟧🇺🇲🇺🇦 He/Him (@DrDinD) August 6, 2023





In response to Musk's tweet, the Meta CEO wrote in a Threads post that they should go with a "more reliable platform" that can actually raise that kind of money. "Shouldn't we use a more reliable platform that can actually raise money for charity?" He wrote.



In another tweet, Zuckerberg responded that he is ready to fight the owner of Twitter any day. "I'm ready today. I suggested August 26 when he first challenged, but he hasn't confirmed it. I'm not holding my breath," he wrote.