McDonald's India Leverages AI to Launch ‘The Signature Collection’

‘Imagined in AI’ campaign brings an interactive experience for customers to imagine ‘The Signature Collection’ gourmet burgers.

Ever imagined a McDonald’s burger in AI? McDonald's India – North and East is all set to leverage generative artificial intelligence (AI) to launch its new ‘Signature Collection’ of gourmet burgers. The brand has launched ‘Imagined in AI’ campaign, bringing to life gourmet burgers by combining user-provided inputs with AI-generated visuals, offering customers a unique, interactive experience with the brand along with a chance to avail exciting offers.

Imagine a Perfect Burger with AI

Each McDonald’s customer becomes a culinary expert figuratively, as they use an AI chatbot to imagine a gourmet burger. The chatbot will prompt users to select from a diverse range of ingredients from classic favourites to unique, exotic options, and creative combinations to craft a gourmet burger that brings gastronomical dreams to life. Through this initiative, McDonald’s aims not just to engage customers but also involve them by inculcating their imagination in its upcoming collection much ahead of the official launch.

Join the McDonald’s Signature Collection Club

Once customers have imagined their signature burgers, they get the chance to join the exclusive McDonald's Signature Collection Club* and avail exclusive offers.

How to Participate

To participate, customers can click the link: ‘Imagined in AI’ to access the AI chatbot.

Start imagining McDonald’s Signature burgers, after agreeing to general T&Cs.

Imagine all ingredients (bun, patty, exotic veggies).

Voila, welcome to the Signature Collection Club.

Customers can collect their reward card from their nearest McDonald’s restaurant (in North and East India)

The Signature Collection of burgers will be available across select McDonald’s restaurants in North and East India starting 4 September 2024 and will be gradually available across rest of the restaurants in the region.

*For limited customers, first-come-first basis

