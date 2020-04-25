Messenger Rooms: Facebook Launches Its New Feature For Hassle-Free Video Calls

As Government has made people clear not to use Zoom video calling application, users are looking towards other options. Thus, to make the employees and users have hassle-free video calls, the tech giant and social media application Facebook has come up with its new feature 'Messenger Rooms'.

Messenger Rooms application will allow the users to have a seamless video calling with a limited group of people. The group can consist of 50 people and they all can have a video call at a time. One can invite anyone to join the group video call if they even don't have the Facebook user id.

The host of the group call will have the option of adding and removing the members of the call. This feature is added to ensure the security and privacy of the group video call. This news is announced by the company through its official blog.