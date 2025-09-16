Live
Meta Accidentally Reveals New Ray-Ban Smart Glasses with Display Ahead of Connect Event
Meta leaks new Ray-Ban smart glasses with built-in display and wristband controls, plus Oakley Sphaera glasses with camera, ahead of Connect event.
Just days before its annual Connect showcase, Meta appears to have spoiled some of its biggest announcements. An unlisted video, briefly live and later removed, revealed details of new Ray-Ban branded smart glasses with a built-in display, along with a fresh lineup of Oakley wearables.
According to UploadVR, the leaked video showed branding for “Meta | Ray-Ban Display.” A short clip suggested that the display sits inside the right lens, allowing users to ask Meta AI questions, navigate maps, translate signs, or draft replies to messages using a connected wristband.
The wristband itself may employ surface electromyography (sEMG), a technology capable of interpreting signals from subtle hand movements. Earlier reports had linked this to Meta’s codenamed “Hypernova” project, making it likely that this clip was demonstrating the same system in action.
Alongside the Ray-Bans, the video also teased wraparound Oakley “Sphaera” glasses equipped with a camera placed at the nose bridge. Meta may also introduce a translucent version of its Oakley HSTN smart glasses, mirroring last year’s translucent Ray-Bans.
While Meta has not confirmed the leak, the timing suggests these innovations will headline the upcoming Meta Connect event. If accurate, they would mark a significant expansion of Meta’s wearable ecosystem, combining AI integration, AR navigation, and gesture-based controls into stylish eyewear.
The premature reveal has only heightened anticipation, as consumers and developers await official confirmation of Meta’s next-generation smart glasses lineup.