Meta Set to Launch Hypernova AR Glasses in September at $800 Price Point

Meta is preparing to take a major leap in wearable technology with the upcoming launch of its first smart glasses equipped with a display. According to a Bloomberg report, the device—codenamed Hypernova—is expected to make its debut in September 2025 at a starting price of around $800.

This price tag marks a surprising shift from earlier expectations. Initial estimates had suggested Meta might launch Hypernova at more than $1,000, with some predictions going as high as $1,400. By choosing to lower the cost, Meta is aiming to make the product more accessible to early adopters, even if it means thinner profit margins in the short term. Designer frames and prescription lenses are likely to cost extra, but the entry price itself will be considerably more affordable than once feared.

Unlike a full-fledged augmented reality headset, Hypernova is being positioned as a bridge device—something between lifestyle smart glasses and the future of true AR headsets. Early details suggest the glasses will feature a small display embedded in the right lens, enabling wearers to view notifications, alerts, and lightweight applications without needing to check their phones.

A key part of the system will be Meta’s neural wristband, a technology the company has been refining for several years. This wristband interprets signals from the wearer’s wrist, allowing subtle hand movements to function as commands. By combining this control method with the glasses’ display, Meta is offering a more intuitive, button-free user experience.

The timing of this launch comes as competition in the AR/VR space heats up. Apple’s Vision Pro, which launched in 2024 at $3,499, has drawn criticism for its heavy design, steep cost, and limited content library. Positioned as a mixed reality headset, the Vision Pro is marketed toward professionals and enthusiasts rather than everyday consumers. Reports suggest sales have been modest, and Apple appears to be pacing itself until it can deliver a lighter, more affordable version later this decade.

Meta, however, seems to be taking a different approach. Instead of chasing ultra-premium features, the company is focusing on practicality and accessibility. Hypernova is unlikely to rival the Vision Pro in terms of immersive cinema-like experiences, but it could resonate with users looking for convenience in daily life—such as quick access to notifications, navigation, and productivity tools without needing to reach for a phone.

This strategy also builds on Meta’s previous experiments in wearable tech. Its collaboration with Ray-Ban produced glasses that captured photos, videos, and streamed audio, but those products leaned more toward lifestyle accessories. Hypernova pushes the concept further by integrating a display and a new control system, positioning it as a more serious step into AR.

For consumers, Hypernova’s launch may represent the first widely affordable opportunity to experience augmented reality in everyday life. Whether it evolves into a mainstream device or remains a niche product will depend heavily on Meta’s long-term app ecosystem, updates, and user support.



