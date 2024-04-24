Meta Unveils Ray-Ban Smart Glasses Update for WhatsApp Video Calls

Meta has introduced an exciting update for its Ray-Ban smart glasses. This update enhances users' sharing experiences by allowing them to make video calls through popular messaging apps like WhatsApp and Messenger. This hands-free feature enables users to share their real-time views during calls, whether they're capturing memorable moments or seeking advice during everyday activities like grocery shopping.



Equipped with advanced technology, the Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses feature integrated audio and an ultra-wide 12 MP camera. Users in the US and Canada can also benefit from Meta AI, an intelligent assistant that assists with tasks, creates connections, and provides real-time information through voice commands. With Meta AI, users can receive assistance with translations, reading menus in foreign languages, and more, enhancing daily tasks and travel experiences.

The new multimodal AI update enhances the glasses' capabilities by interpreting visual and verbal inputs, providing comprehensive assistance for various tasks. Despite being in beta, Meta is dedicated to continuous improvement based on user feedback and ongoing innovation.

Partnering with EssilorLuxottica, Meta has seamlessly integrated technology into the stylish Ray-Ban frames, ensuring a perfect blend of fashion and functionality. The glasses feature high-quality audio and a powerful camera for hands-free capturing of epic moments. Users can share photos directly from their glasses using voice commands, enhancing the sharing experience.

Meta prioritizes responsible and safe development, collaborating with organizations like NASA and the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts to test and refine AI-powered features. This ensures that the technology is both innovative and beneficial for individuals and institutions.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses collection offers a variety of styles and colour combinations, catering to every face shape and occasion. With support for video calling via WhatsApp and Messenger and the intelligent capabilities of Meta AI, these smart glasses redefine how users interact with the world.