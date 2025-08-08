Meta’s Secret “TBD Lab” Gears Up for Llama 4.5 to Challenge OpenAI’s GPT-5

As OpenAI’s GPT-5 captures global attention, Meta is quietly setting the stage for a fierce challenge in the artificial intelligence race. At the center of this push is a secretive new unit called TBD Lab, part of Meta’s recently formed Superintelligence Labs (MSL), tasked with developing next-generation AI that could rival — or even surpass — its competition.

According to a Wall Street Journal report, the initiative comes just weeks after Meta consolidated its AI efforts under MSL, with the bold ambition of giving “personal superintelligence” to people worldwide. Leading the charge is Meta’s newly appointed Chief AI Officer, Alexandr Wang, who joined after Meta invested $14 billion in his former company, Scale AI.

While “TBD” may stand for “to be determined,” the lab’s mission is clear — build AI that is smarter, faster, and capable of reasoning at near-human or superhuman levels. The crown jewel of this effort is the upcoming Llama 4.5 (also referred to internally as Llama 4.X), the next evolution of Meta’s large language model.

Overseeing the Llama revamp is Jack Rae, a high-profile hire from Google’s DeepMind, who is working with both newly recruited AI experts and the original Llama engineering team. The objective is to significantly enhance reasoning skills, autonomy, and problem-solving capacity.

In a memo to staff, Wang emphasized that TBD Lab will collaborate across Meta’s AI divisions to “roll out new model versions, bolster reasoning skills, and build autonomous AI agents.” He noted that early results in the past month have shown “real, visible gains” from the integrated approach, enabling the team to “be bolder, move faster and hit cutting-edge breakthroughs sooner.”

Meta’s recruitment strategy for the project has been aggressive. At least 18 employees have moved from OpenAI to Meta, alongside several former Google AI specialists such as Tong He and Yuanzhong Xu. Some new hires have been lured with long-term compensation packages valued at up to a billion dollars.

The company has also reallocated internal talent. Nine members from a Meta infrastructure team recently joined TBD Lab after being approached by Thinking Machines Lab, a startup founded by ex-OpenAI executive Mira Murati. Meta quickly matched offers, adjusted pay, and reassigned them to the superintelligence program.

Meta spokesperson Dave Arnold downplayed any suggestion that the moves were reactionary, stating that the team transfers “were already on the books” and that salary adjustments “would have happened regardless of who was trying to hire them.”

CEO Mark Zuckerberg has framed superintelligence as a transformative technology that could unlock ideas and inventions “we can’t even picture today.” This reflects Meta’s intent to not just compete with OpenAI but redefine what AI can achieve in the coming decade.

While much about TBD Lab remains under wraps, its growing roster, ambitious goals, and strategic secrecy have made it one of the most closely watched projects in the AI world. Whether “to be determined” eventually turns into “mission accomplished” remains to be seen — but the race toward superintelligence has clearly entered a new and more intense phase.