Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son passes away

Highlights

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son has passed away. Nadella's 26-year-old son Jane was born with cerebral palsy. According to the information received from company, Jane Nadella died on Monday morning.

The Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella's son Zain Nadella (26) passed away. Zain Nadella has been suffering from cerebral palsy since childhood. Microsoft claims that Zain Nadella has breathed his last on Monday morning.

Satya Nadella and Anu Nadella were in grief over the death of their son. In October 2017, Satyanarayana first revealed to the outside world that his son had been suffering from brain related disease since birth. Zain Nadella was born on August 13, 1996.

