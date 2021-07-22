Microsoft Teams Chat Comes to Windows 11; Can you download? Check here

Last month Microsoft announced its Windows 11 operating system at a special event. Introducing the successor to Windows 10, the company announced that it would integrate Teams Chats directly into Windows 11, allowing users to communicate with their contacts. Now, Microsoft has brought Teams Chats to its Windows 11 operating system for download purposes. Before you rush to try to download Windows 11 with Teams chat, just know that Microsoft hasn't officially rolled out the operating system yet; It is scheduled to arrive by the end of this year. Currently, the Windows 11 Teams chat feature is available only to Windows Insider users. It will be available to all Windows 11 users when the operating system is formally released. Microsoft confirmed this in a blog post.



Windows 11 Taskbar: Microsoft said the Teams Chat icon is available on the Windows 11 taskbar. Alternatively, Windows Insider users can access it using the WIN + C keyboard shortcut. Microsoft said that, when opened, users will see their most recent individual and group conversations at a glance. From here, they can reply to messages or start a new chat or call. "Just like the Start menu, you can open Chat at any time, no matter what other windows you have open, to initiate a communication and then it will be discarded," Microsoft Senior Product Manager Brandon LeBlanc wrote on the blog. Users who want to experience the full window can click "Open Microsoft Teams" in the Chat drop-down menu or launch it directly from the Start or Search menu.

Windows 11 Notifications: Apart from this, Microsoft said that Windows Insider users also have access to notifications with responses online. The company said that when other users contact a user, they will receive native notifications and will be able to respond directly to text chats online. "You can accept or reject calls directly from the notifications and decide if you want to answer as audio-only or with video as well," added the Microsoft executive in the blog post.

Add Windows 11 Contacts: Additionally, Microsoft said that users will now be able to add contacts via the email address or phone number and that they will be able to sync all of their existing contacts automatically. Users who have used Skype or Outlook for personal communication with their Microsoft account in the past will have the option to sync those contacts to start using them from day one. They can also sync contacts from their smartphones by installing the Teams mobile app and activating contact syncing.