Microsoft Teams Launches "Personal Life" Features in India; Find Details

Microsoft has now implemented our "personal life" features for Teams users in India. As it implies, Microsoft Teams users can also use the platform to video call, chat, plan and organize with their friends and family in one place for free.

Microsoft offers all major Teams features for personal use. For example, users can make video calls in Together mode. Teams users can meet anyone on a one-on-one call and talk for up to 24 hours for free. For a group call (more than two people), you can add up to 100 participants and call for up to 60 minutes for free. Microsoft said it had waived limits in light of Covid-19, so you can meet with up to 300 participants and talk for up to 24 hours for free until further specified.



Users can also host group chats, including people without a Teams account. You can send live reactions and GIFs and even conduct polls. Teams also include Tasks to assign tasks.

"Teams ensures separation is kept between your work and personal accounts. All files, contacts, chats, and other information for each of your accounts are kept separate. And I can easily switch between the two just by clicking on my profile," wrote Liat Ben-Zur, Corporate Vice President, Modern Life, Search, and Devices in a blog post.

Teams personal features are available to free people around the world. If you already use Teams for work, click on your profile to create a personal profile. New users start with the iOS and Android apps. There is also a desktop application. You can also access Microsoft Teams through your web browser.