Microsoft to Retire WordPad: A 30-Year Journey Comes to an End in Windows 11 Update

In a notable shift, Microsoft is poised to retire WordPad, the venerable text editor that has been a staple on Windows PCs for nearly three decades. The move is hinted at in the Windows 11 Build 26020 within the Insider Preview's Canary Channel, signalling that WordPad will no longer auto-install with the new OS build. Furthermore, it is slated for permanent removal in a future update without an option for reinstallation, marking the end of an era for WordPad—an intermediary between MS Word and Notepad.

WordPad's Evolution from Windows 95 to Windows 11

Debuting in Windows 95, WordPad has been a default Microsoft application, succeeding the original Microsoft Write. Serving as a versatile tool with text editing and MS Word functionalities, WordPad found a place between the sophistication of MS Word and the simplicity of Notepad. However, Microsoft's decision to retire WordPad suggests a recognition of its awkward middle ground, now seemingly dispensable in the evolving Windows ecosystem, as reported by Gizmodo.

According to a Microsoft Learn post on deprecated features for Windows clients, Microsoft recommends using Microsoft Word for rich text documents (.doc, .rtf) and Windows Notepad for plain text documents (.txt), reinforcing the notion that other Microsoft applications can adequately cover WordPad's features.

Observations by GeekWire add another layer to the narrative, pointing out WordPad's absence of a dark mode update and features like autosave, both present in recent Notepad updates. This raises questions about WordPad's relevance in Microsoft's evolving software landscape.

WordPad is one of many casualties in this wave of changes; People, another longstanding Windows app, is also being phased out. The rationale behind this decision revolves around migrating People's functionalities, especially contact management, to Outlook for Windows.

As WordPad bids adieu, it symbolizes the end of a familiar tool and underscores Microsoft's commitment to refining its suite of applications to meet the evolving needs of Windows users. The retirement of WordPad is a necessary step toward streamlining Microsoft's text editing offerings, creating a more focused and efficient software landscape.