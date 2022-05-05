Mobile Premier League launches Mayhem Studios

Mobile Premier League (MPL), one of the world's leading mobile eSports platforms, has launched a world-class gaming studio called Mayhem Studios to step up the development of AAA mobile games for domestic and global markets.



Mayhem Studios, which will operate as a subsidiary of MPL, aims to harness the strength of India's talented game developer community and produce high-quality games. The Studio will have a team of top-notch professionals in the area of animation, art, cinematics, design, engineering, UI and UX game design and game production.



Speaking on the launch of the studio, Sai Srinivas, Co-founder and CEO, MPL, said: "India has the potential to become a gaming hub of the world. It is imperative to create the requisite infrastructure for making world-class games to help achieve the country's vision to make the Indian digital gaming sector a world leader. Mayhem Studios launch is our first contribution towards achieving this vision".



Headquartered in India's tech capital, Mayhem Studios will be India's first AAA gaming studio. Mayhem Studios will work on multiple esports and other game titles to meet an ever-increasing demand due to the gaming boom across India and other markets. Ojas Vipat will be the CEO of Mayhem Studios.

"Mayhem Studios will be focused on developing games that all gamers can relate to and enjoy the best-in-class gaming experience. Setting up such a state-of-the-art studio is the first major step towards the development of many AAA mobile game titles from India for the global markets and we are on the right track," said Ojas Vipat, CEO Mayhem Studios.

About MPL

MPL is the world's leading mobile eSports platform that allows users to participate in paid competitions across 60+ games in multiple categories, including mobile games, daily fantasy sports, quizzing, and board games. Founded in 2018, MPL hosts hundreds of millions of tournaments a month and is trusted by over 90 million registered users across India, Indonesia, Europe, and the U.S.



