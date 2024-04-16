Moto G64 5G Launched: Specifications, Features, and Price in India

Moto recently unveiled the Moto G64 5G in India. This smartphone is packed with notable features, including a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset, a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display, and a robust 6000 mAh battery. It is designed for those seeking high performance and excellent battery life in the sub-Rs 20,000 price range.

Moto G64 5G: Specifications

- Display: The Moto G64 5G features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ LCD display with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection.

- Processor: It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7025 chipset with a 2.5 GHz octa-core CPU.

- Battery: The phone houses a 6000 mAh battery and supports up to 1TB of expandable storage with a microSD card.

- Operating System: Running on Android 14, Motorola guarantees three years of security updates and an upgrade to Android 15.

- RAM and Storage: The device is available in two configurations: 8 GB RAM with 128 GB storage and 12 GB RAM with 256 GB storage.

- Audio: The smartphone features stereo speakers, dual microphones, and a 3.5 mm headphone jack for an enhanced audio experience.

- Camera: The Moto G64 5G sports a dual rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization (OIS) and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera with a 118-degree field of view for macro and depth photography.

Moto G64 5G: Features

- Display: The 120Hz 6.5-inch Full HD+ IPS LCD provides an engaging viewing experience with smooth transitions and edge-to-edge design.

- Processor: The Moto G64 5 G's MediaTek Dimensity 7025 processor delivers seamless gaming, video streaming, and photography performance.

- Battery: The large 6000mAh battery provides extended usage, and the TurboPower 33W charger enables rapid charging for uninterrupted activities.

- Memory: With 12GB + 256GB of built-in RAM and storage, and expandable storage up to 1TB with a microSD card, the phone offers generous space for multitasking and storing media.

Moto G64 5G: Price and Availability in India

- The 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant is priced at Rs 14,999.

- The 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant is available for Rs 16,999.

- Motorola offers special deals such as an instant bank discount of up to Rs. 1,100 on HDFC Bank cards and an additional Rs. 1,000 exchange value on Flipkart.

- With these deals, the Moto G64 5G's effective price starts at Rs 13,999 for the 8GB/128GB model and Rs 15,999 for the 12GB/256GB model.

- The phone will be available starting April 23 on Flipkart, Motorola.in, and major retail stores.

Moto's new Moto G64 5G is a high-performance smartphone with advanced features and impressive battery life, all at a competitive price point.