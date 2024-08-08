Motorola Edge 50 Goes on Sale: Specifications, Price and Offers

Motorola has officially launched its latest smartphone, the Edge 50, in India. As the newest addition to the Edge series, which includes the Edge 50 Pro and Edge 50 Ultra, this device is now available for purchase with a range of discounts and special offers that make it an attractive option for buyers looking for premium features at a competitive price.

Motorola Edge 50: Specifications

The Motorola Edge 50 is equipped with a 6.7-inch curved pOLED display that boasts a 1.5K Super HD resolution. The display supports a 360Hz touch sampling rate, a wide DCI-P3 color gamut, and a peak brightness of 1,600 nits, offering vibrant and sharp visuals. It also features HDR10+ support and a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and an immersive viewing experience. The audio experience is further enhanced by stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Under the hood, the Edge 50 is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 SoC Accelerated Edition, built on a 4nm process, ensuring top-notch performance and efficiency. The device supports 5G and Wi-Fi 6E, providing fast and reliable connectivity. The RAM Boost feature allows the phone to use available storage as virtual RAM, which enhances speed and multitasking capabilities.

Motorola has also focused on thermal management in the Edge 50. The phone features advanced thermal components, including a large 4516mm thermal chamber that helps distribute heat effectively, improving thermal performance by 70% compared to its predecessor. The Motorola Edge 50 is equipped with a robust 5,000mAh battery that supports 68W TurboPower charging and 15W wireless charging, ensuring quick power-ups and extended usage. The device runs on Android 14 and is guaranteed to receive two years of Android OS updates and three years of security updates, ensuring long-term software support. It is also IP68 rated, making it water-resistant up to a depth of 1.5 meters for 30 minutes, adding an extra layer of durability.

Motorola Edge 50: Price and Offers

The Motorola Edge 50 is available in a single variant with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. It comes in three stylish color options: Jungle Green, Peach Fuzz (Pantone’s Color of the Year 2024) with a premium vegan leather finish, and Koala Grey with a vegan suede finish. The device is available for purchase on Flipkart, Motorola’s official website (Motorola.in), and major retail stores like Reliance Digital. The launch price of the Motorola Edge 50 is set at Rs 27,999. However, several discounts and offers are available to make the purchase more affordable. Customers using Axis Bank and IDFC First Bank credit cards can avail of an instant discount of Rs. 2,000 on both credit card and EMI transactions. Additionally, there is a no-cost EMI option available for up to 9 months, with monthly payments starting at Rs. 2,889, making the effective price of the phone Rs 25,999.

Motorola has also partnered with Reliance Jio to offer operator benefits worth Rs. 10,000. This includes a Jio cashback of up to Rs. 2,000 and additional offers worth Rs. 8,000, subject to terms and conditions. The cashback is valid on prepaid recharges of Rs. 399, where users will receive Rs. 50 in 40 vouchers. In addition to these offers, Motorola has teamed up with various partners to enhance the overall purchase experience. Swiggy is offering Rs. 125 off on food orders above Rs. 299, Ajio provides Rs. 200 off on a minimum transaction of Rs. 999, EaseMyTrip offers up to Rs. 1,500 off on flights and up to Rs. 4,000 off on hotel bookings, and AbhiBus is giving a 25% discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on bus bookings.

With its combination of premium features, powerful performance, and attractive offers, the Motorola Edge 50 is set to make a strong impact in the Indian smartphone market.