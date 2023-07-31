Motorola to launch Moto G14 on August 1 in India

The Moto G14 will be available in black and blue colours, and the screen includes a perforated cutout for the selfie camera. We can notice the volume and power button on the phone's right side. The rear cameras come stacked inside a transparent rectangular platform to match the phone's aesthetics. Motorola has revealed that the phone features a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display, Dolby Atmos speakers, Unisoc T616 SoC with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, and Android 13.

Notably, the Moto G14 will receive a major Android update, i.e. Android 14. Apart from that, the phone will receive three years of security updates. On the back, a 50-megapixel primary camera and a macro camera. The phone will carry a 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging. Motorola claims the phone will provide 94 hours of music playback and 34 hours of intercom. However, these numbers are based on conservative usage, and the actual backup may vary depending on the settings enabled.

Additionally, the Moto G14 includes a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a dual SIM card slot. Based on the specs, we expect the phone to cost less than Rs 15,000 in India. The previous generation Moto G13 is available on Flipkart for Rs 9,499 for the base 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.

Notably, the frame design of the Motorola Moto G14 and Redmi 12 5G is similar, though we'd quickly expect differences in build quality. The Redmi phone features a Qualcomm 5G SoC, dual rear cameras, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, and a 5000mAh battery. The Redmi 12 5G may cost more than Rs 15,000 but less than Rs 20,000. If Xiaomi decides to launch a 4G smartphone variant, it may cost around Rs 15,000, the same as the Moto G14.