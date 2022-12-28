Motorola to officially announce the Moto G 5G (2023)

Motorola's next smartphone, the Moto G 5G (2023), has apparently leaked. The American manufacturer has yet to officially announce the next entry in its popular G series of phones, but the latest leak suggests a follow-up to the Moto G 5G (2022) may be on the way. The leak shows a protective Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) case, hinting at the existence of the upcoming phone. The leak also contains renders of the Moto G 5G (2023), showing the expected design and build of the smartphone.



Slashleaks posted images of a transparent phone case for the Moto G 5G (2023) on Tuesday. The leak comes from Leakspinner, which has over 100 confirmed leaks on the website. The images show renderings of the upcoming phone, showing off a flat-body design with sharp edges.

The leaked images also hint at a cropped front camera at the top centre of the display and a dual rear camera setup at the back. The dual cameras are seen to sit in a rectangular camera module, which includes an LED flash. The module also suggests a 50-megapixel main lens, like the one on the Motorola Moto 5G (2022).

Other details hinted at in the renders include slim bezels, volume and power buttons on the right side, and a metallic silver design and colour variant. The design of the Motorola phone in the renders is completely different from the Moto G 5G (2022), which featured a curved body design.

Motorola launched the Moto G 5G (2022) in April in the US, which later became available in Canada. The phone is not available in the Indian markets. The Moto G 5G (2022) features a 6.5-inch HD+ (720 x 1600 pixels) TFT IPS display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate. It is powered by a MediaTek SoC Dimensity 700 and has a triple rear camera setup, led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor.