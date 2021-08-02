MS Office, Photos, Calculator, and Paint to Get New Look: Check Out

The Windows 11 release date is coming up and Microsoft is making big changes to many of its old features and this includes Office, Photos, Calculator, and even Paint. These changes will come when the update rolls out to everyone later this year, most probably mid-October. The WIndows 11 update is expected to bring several new features and performance improvements to the operating system, some of which are touted as the biggest changes since the release of Windows 10, which was more than half a decade ago. Along with all the new features, such as Android app support, Windows 11 has received a fresh coat of paint for the overall system interface, as well as the core Windows apps.





Reports suggest, Microsoft is working to revamp its system apps for Windows 11 version, which includes widely used apps like Microsoft Office, Photos, Notepad, Calculator, Paint, Voice Recorder, and Clock, among others. According to a report by Windows Latest, Microsoft is now ditching its old ribbon interface that was so popular in most of these applications.





The Photos application of the most used applications in Windows, which is reported to receive improvements to the built-in editor tool. These tools will work similarly to editing tools found on iOS and Android with controls hovering over the image itself, according to the report. Similarly, the Paint app is also getting a new look and ditching the ribbon header for a new, minimal but useful new header, inspired by Microsoft's Fluent design.



The report states that the Fluent design is likely to make its way into many other Windows applications as well, ditching the ribbon interface in favour of the new one that debuted in the Files application for Windows 11. Other enhancements include rounded corners for these applications. , which is also part of the recently reported Calculator redesign. Windows 11 is expected to arrive in October, the most recent report from Windows indicates that Microsoft will first release updated apps for Windows 11 users after a few weeks for feedback.



