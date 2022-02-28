MWC 2022: Samsung Galaxy Book2 Business launched, Realme GT 2 series coming soon

MWC, the world's largest mobile-focused tech show, returns as an in-person event, and while Samsung has already shown off its Galaxy Book2, expect more announcements from other brands. OnePlus, Realme, Oppo, Qualcomm, and others will soon show off some of their upcoming products.

Every February, the mobile technology industry gathers in Barcelona, ​​Spain, for the Mobile World Congress (MWC), a trade show that focuses on the latest smartphones and what's new in networks and infrastructure. This year's MWC will end on March 3. So we'll be focusing on the key announcements from MWC.

Samsung Galaxy Book2 Business Launched

Samsung introduced its Galaxy Book2 Business at MWC 2022. This is a new PC built on the Intel vPro processor platform designed for business. Laptops come with tools to help keep them secure for business users, especially in the hybrid environment when some employees may be working from home and working on non-business networks. Samsung claims that these come with the company's own "defense-grade security technology," Intel Hardware Shield technology, and a secure embedded processor to protect the BIOS.

According to the company, they are "equipped with a Tamper Alert function that detects and tracks malicious attempts to interfere with security-critical data and stop PC attacks before the operating system is infiltrated," according to the company.

Further, if the laptop is attacked, Samsung claims that the "valuable data is secured with BIOS auto-recovery, which can detect threats during the PC's boot process and automatically restore the BIOS to a backup copy before corruption strikes."

The laptops are built with Intel vPro processors, an Intel Hardware Shield that protects against hardware and operating system attacks and reduces the chances of malware exploiting the operating system, the company claims.

"By monitoring both BIOS and OS levels, Galaxy Book2 Business helps enterprises evade attacks and keep sensitive data safe. Plus, Microsoft Secured-Core PC (SCPC) protects each device from kernel and firmware attacks, so malicious codes can't corrupt the system," adds the release.

The laptop also has an auto framing feature to keep the camera focused on the faces on-screen, while Background Effects like blurred background and virtual office settings minimise distractions. In addition, each laptop in the segment "automatically filters static and background sounds, so voices come through clearly and every word is heard and understood" during video calls.

The laptop has a commercial IR camera, and only authorised users can login with face detection for easy time-saving access. Specs include a 14-inch FHD display, Intel vPro with 12th Gen Intel Core i3, i5, or i7 processors. Non-vPro versions will also be coming to markets like India. Only Europe will get versions with 4G LTE connectivity. The offered RAM is 8 GB, although it can be increased to 64 GB. Storage is 256GB which can be expanded to 1TB.



