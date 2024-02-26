MWC 2024: Microsoft Unveils AI and Cloud Solutions for Telecoms

Microsoft made new announcements at the Mobile World Congress 2024, unveiling advancements in AI and Cloud capabilities to support telecom organizations.

A recent IDC study revealed that when telcos invest in AI, they realize an average return of 3.61 times their investment. Timed with MWC 2024, Today, Microsoft announced new AI and cloud solutions and capabilities that will help telecom organizations create differentiation and add value for their users.

Microsoft’s MWC 2024 announcements include:

– This technology harnesses the power of AI using real-time analysis of voice content and intelligence detection to help operators protect consumers from suspected scams while in the middle of a phone call and prevent fraud. BT Group is currently in the trial phase.

– New deployment options giving operators the flexibility to use one carrier-grade platform to deliver innovative solutions on near-edge, far-edge, and enterprise edge. Etisalat is taking advantage of the Azure Operator Nexus platform to lower the total cost of ownership (TCO), leverage the power of AI to simplify operations, improve time to market, and focus on its core competencies.

– The first network operator-focused generative AI-infused product to market, it allows operators to use natural language to interact with the AI insights across the network, giving simple explanations of what’s in the data. This helps operators resolve any issues in the network quickly and accurately. 3UK using it to unlock actionable intelligence on network health and customer experience quality of service; a process that previously took weeks or months to assess is now possible to perform in minutes.

For more information, please refer to the Official Microsoft Blog.