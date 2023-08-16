Netflix allows select users to play games on TV, PC

After launching the Netflix Game Controller app earlier this month, Netflix began testing games on TVs and PCs. In a blog post, the streaming giant notes that it's testing these games with a "small number of members in Canada and the UK on select TVs" and PC via its official website. Netflix allows users to play two titles: Oxenfree by Night School Studio, a Netflix game studio, and Molehew's Mining Adventure, a gem mining arcade game. Netflix may add more games later.

The post adds that Games on TV will work on select devices, including partners like Amazon Fire TV Streaming Media Players, Chromecast with Google TV, LG TV, Nvidia Shield TV, Roku TVs and devices, Samsung Smart TV, and Walmart ONN. Additional devices will be added on an ongoing basis. Netflix adds by making games available on more devices, it hopes to make your cloud gaming dream more accessible. Until now, Netflix games were only available on Android and iPhone smartphones.

However, to play Netflix games on TV, users will need to download the Netflix Game Controller app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. The app is available for free download and offers a gamepad-like interface. The app is currently accessible to iPhone users, and its official description specifies that users need to make sure their device is running on iOS 15 or later. The description also indicates that Netflix will soon start adding games.

Netflix entered the cloud gaming segment in 2021 when many other tech giants like Google and Amazon started exploring the space. The company has been clear about making its games accessible to everyone with a subscription. The benefits of Netflix games include easy to play and no ads. The streaming giant has also become more aggressive in releasing more cloud gaming. Recently, he released titles, including Laya's Horizon, World of Goo Remastered, and Spooky Oxenfree II: Lost Signals.

Netflix maintains that the company is in the "very early" stages of this journey. The Verge, citing Netflix's VP of external gaming, Leanne Loombe, in March, reported that the streaming giant was proceeding cautiously following the departure of Google Stadia. Netflix is also being careful about the limitations of televisions. Unlike many smartphones, TVs include modest processors and memory, which are not enough to run all games smoothly. This is why Netflix is likely releasing games on select TV models.



