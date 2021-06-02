Netflix Tests "Fast Laughs" Feature in India, Showing Funny Movie and Series Clips

In India, Netflix has started testing a new feature called "Fast Laughs". The new feature will show users funny clips from different Netflix series and movies. In addition, "Fast Laughs" will also show clips from stand-up specials. The trial is rolling out on Android and iOS for select users in India. It launched in March of this year in select countries, including Australia, Canada, the US, and the UK.

Selected Netflix users in India should start watching the new feature today. A new Fast Laughs tab will appear in the bottom navigation menu of the Netflix app. Once you tap Fast Laughs, the clips will automatically start playing and continue to show the next clip when finished. This "Fast Laughs" screen comes with options to share the video clip on WhatsApp, Instagram, Snapchat, and Twitter. You can also start watching the series or movie right away by tapping the play button or adding them to your list.



"We're always looking for new ways to improve the Netflix experience. Many of our members love comedy, so we thought this would be an exciting new way to help them discover new shows and enjoy classic scenes. We experiment with these types of tests in different countries and for different periods of time - and only make them broadly available if they improve the member experience," a Netflix spokesperson said in a statement.



The new Netflix trial will select new and existing users. It helps Netflix to improve content discovery on the platform. Netflix has a large amount of content for users to watch, but it can sometimes challenging to find what you want to watch. Recently it started testing the Play Something feature on Android, a feature that plays different series or movies based on user interests.

