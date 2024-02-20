Nintendo to Unveil 2024 Switch Lineup in Upcoming Direct

Scheduled for Wednesday at 7:30 PM IST, the 25-minute Nintendo Direct will spotlight Switch games slated for release in the first half of 2024, courtesy of both publishing and development partners.

The anticipation for this Direct has been building, with industry trends indicating its imminent arrival. While Microsoft and PlayStation have already shared their forthcoming game lineups, Nintendo's tradition of hosting Directs in the first week of February further fueled expectations.

A #NintendoDirect: Partner Showcase is coming! Watch on-demand via YouTube on 2/21 at 6am PT for around 25 mins of info focused on #NintendoSwitch games coming in the first half of 2024 from our publishing and development partners.Stay tuned here: https://t.co/ZIAs64iWbK pic.twitter.com/CTrAC02G4d — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 19, 2024

Rumours suggest that Tango Gameworks may unveil Hi-Fi Rush's Switch debut during this Direct, supported by Xbox boss Phil Spencer's confirmation that several Xbox-exclusive games will extend to other platforms like the Switch and PS5.

In a speculative realm, fans eagerly await news on Metroid Prime 4, a project in development limbo for several years. While Nintendo's previous announcement of its reboot and shift to Retro Studios sparked interest, the specifics remain uncertain. With seven years since its initial development announcement, hopes are high for progress updates. However, Nintendo may opt to save major announcements for future events, potentially tied to the rumoured Switch 2 unveiling.

Nintendo enthusiasts can tune in to the February Direct on January 21st at 7:30 PM IST, eagerly awaiting exciting revelations about the 2024 Switch lineup.