Noise launches three new products in its smart wearable portfolio on Amazon Prime Day

As Amazon Prime Day is here, Noise India's leading connected lifestyle tech brand, announced the launch of new innovative products across categories for its customers. The brand is all set to roll out three new products: Buds VS 402, ColorFit Ultra 2 LE and NoiseFit Evolve 2 Play on Amazon Prime Day tomorrow. The next-generation smartwatches Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 LE and NoiseFit Evolve 2 Play will offer an impressive display along with cutting-edge health and wellness features. On other hand, Noise Buds VS 402 will deliver a novel design, outstanding audio quality, and a long-lasting battery with fast charging.

Amazon's upcoming Prime Day sale event will begin on Saturday, July 23. The two-day sale event will offer exclusive deals for Prime members, on the new and existing line-ups.

Amit Khatri, Co-Founder, Noise, said, "We are excited to expand our smartwatch and smart audio category and provide consumers with more options to find their perfect tech partner. Our overarching goal behind developing the Noise Buds VS 402, ColorFit Ultra 2 LE, and NoiseFit Evolve 2 Play was to create a product which ergonomically packages smart features, seamless design, and performance, exceeding all consumer's expectations. Amazon has been our trustworthy partner and by launching the products on Amazon Prime Day, we intend to empower a larger community with revolutionary products at irresistible prices."

To get a more comprehensive idea, here is a brief description of the products offered during this two-day mega-event.

Noise Buds VS402

The newly launched wireless earbuds provide a playback time of up to 35 hours on a single charge, allowing you to enjoy non-stop music when you go out. The Noise Buds VS402 supports InstachargeTM technology and a USB Type-C charging connector. Furthermore, the Environmental Noise Cancellation technology with quad mics eliminates surrounding distractions to ensure you are heard loud and clear at all times. Also, the low latency makes it ideal for seamless streaming and gaming.

Moreover, wireless earbuds are equipped with 10mm drivers to deliver powerful sound and clear bass. It boasts Bluetooth 5.3 with the trademark hyper sync technology for flawless connectivity and smooth transmission at high speed. The wireless earbuds' IPX5 sweat- and water-resistant makes them a viable option for fitness enthusiasts who prefer listening to their workout playlist hassle-free while running or exercising. The earbud will be available in two stylish colours: Neon black, Neon white. During the Amazon Prime Day sale, Noise Buds VS402 will launch for INR 1499 with Neon Black followed by Neon-white colour in a few days.

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 LE

Noise ColorFit Ultra 2 LE is a smartwatch made for people seeking perfection in life, especially when it comes to the things and gadgets they own and use every day. It boasts an Always On Display and 1.78-inch AMOLED display with a 368*448 pixel resolution, 326 PPI and 500 nits of brightness. The device offers key health-tracking features such as continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for tracking blood oxygen levels, female cycle tracking and sleep monitoring, enabling users to keep tabs on their holistic well-being. It comes with customisable and 100+ cloud-based watch faces allowing users to personalise their style as per mood.

Its Productivity Suite includes features like weather updates, quick replies, smart DND, and reminders to help users keep going. The smartwatch has 30 sports modes to help fitness lovers improve their game. The smartwatch is designed to sustain for up to 7 days once charged fully. Users can also monitor their fitness progress with a comprehensive health report and performance evaluation on the ingeniously developed NoiseFit app. Available in four colours, Jet black, mist grey, olive green, and royal blue, the smartwatch will be priced at INR 2999.

NoiseFit Evolve 2 Play

NoiseFit Evolve 2 Play is a sporty smartwatch made for people who are actively into fitness and sports and at the same time always want to flaunt their style. The smartwatch comes with a 1.2-inch AMOLED Always On Display and a sharp 390*390 pixel resolution for immersive viewing quality. The large and vivid 42 mm dial also enables reading notifications conveniently. The smartwatch promises up to 10 days of battery life on a single charge and lasts for 5 days with just 30 minutes of charge. The smartwatch features 100+ sports modes to help fitness enthusiasts enhance their games and packs an array of wellness features like continuous heart rate monitoring, SpO2 for blood oxygen level tracking, 24*7 heart rate tracking & sleep monitoring that allows users to monitor overall well-being.

It has customisable and 100+ cloud-based watch faces, so users can personalise their style according to their mood and flaunt their distinct personalities. The smartwatch comes with Hindi language support, allowing a larger community across regions to maintain a healthy lifestyle and keep track of their health. NoiseFit Evolve 2 Play has an interesting palm gestures control, which allows users to turn off the screen by covering the whole screen with their palms. Its Productivity Suite includes features like a quick reply to calls, reminders and messages notification for Android users. Additionally, the smartwatch comes certified with 3ATM water resistance, allowing users to dive up to 30 m into the water and enjoy swimming without worrying about their smartwatch getting damaged. Also available in three colours, Grey, Black and Blue, the smartwatch will be priced at INR 3299.

So don't miss the opportunity to find the state-of-the-art wearable and audio product and benefit from great discounts and deals.