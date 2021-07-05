Nokia G20 with longer battery life in India for Rs 12,999

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones, on Monday launched Nokia G20 for Rs 12,999 in India.

The 4GB+64GB device will be available on Nokia.com/phones and Amazon starting July 15.



"The Nokia G20 is one of our most important launches in 2021. It offers our fans a holistic device with great performance thanks to our unique Android promise as well as our superior build quality that together give you a device that's built to last," said Sanmeet Singh Kochhar, Vice President, HMD Global.



The device claims to give three days of battery life and three years of security updates.



With its 48MP quad camera that includes wide-angle and macro lens, powerful AI imaging modes, OZO audio and ample storage, the Nokia G20 is an on-the-go creative studio, the company said in a statement.



Powered by the Mediatek G35 processor, The 6.5-inch Nokia G20 offers pre-installed Android 11, a 48MP quad camera with ZEISS optics and 8MP front camera.



The device has an impressive 6.5-inch HD+ screen, with a teardrop display and a handy brightness boost.



Along with the OZO spatial audio, the Nokia G20 is the perfect tool for the modern creators who need seamless technology experience and utility for unleashing their creativity and passion, the company said.



The 3D nano-textured rear cover ensures that it doesn't slip away from hands easily.



The pre-booking for Nokia G20 will start on Amazon and Nokia.com from July 7.