Non-MagSafe Chargers Now Capable of Fast-Charging Recent iPhones

In a significant development, non-MagSafe wireless chargers are set to offer fast-charging capabilities for the latest iPhones. Anker's MagGo lineup, equipped with Qi2 compatibility, will now support 15W wireless charging for iPhone 13 and newer models, matching the performance of MagSafe chargers.

Following Apple's unveiling of the upcoming iOS update, Anker has announced that its Qi2-compatible wireless chargers will provide enhanced 15W charging for iPhone 13, iPhone 14, and iPhone 15 devices. While Apple has not issued an official response, this support is expected to extend to all Qi2 chargers. However, the availability of certified products remains a challenge, as companies like Anker, Belkin, and Mophie had previously announced Qi2-compatible hardware without products being purchased.

The new MagGo products from Anker, as per the spokesperson Mary Woodbury, overcome the limitations of older Qi products that were restricted to half-speed 7.5W charging with iPhones. The MagGo lineup supports the maximum 15W charging rate, aligning with Apple's MagSafe-branded gear. Notably, there is no clarification on whether the iPhone 12 series, including the iPhone 13 mini, which reaches a maximum of 12W even with MagSafe chargers, will be compatible without potential software updates.

Although Apple introduced the release candidate version of iOS 17.2 with Qi2 compatibility for iPhone 13 and 14, details about the charging speed with non-MagSafe hardware were not provided. The new MagGo products, announced in August, encompass a range of offerings, including a kickstand-equipped portable Power Bank, Wireless Charging station designs for simultaneous charging of iPhone, AirPods, and Apple Watch, a 15W-capable pad charger, and a 67W spherical Magnetic Charging Station with 8-in-1 output designed for desktop use. While specific model numbers, pricing, and release dates were not disclosed, these products are anticipated further to enhance the wireless charging experience for recent iPhone models.