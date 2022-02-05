Nora Fatehi Instagram Account Hacked; How to safeguard it

Nora Fatehi fans might be sad to see her Instagram account disappear. The Bollywood actress's Instagram account was missing since February 4 early hours. While many speculated personal reasons, she later confirmed that her Instagram account was hacked. She shared that someone was trying to break into her account, so she had to take evasive action to protect it.

"Sorry guys! There was an attempted hack on my Instagram! Someone's been trying to get into my account since morning. Thanks to the Instagram team for helping me sort this out so quickly @instagram," shared Nora later on an Instagram Story when her account was back online. Nora did not share any further details on whether more harm was done to her account and data.

Based on her statement, it looks like a classic break-in attempt from hackers tried to take control of her Instagram account. However, the actress and her team acted smart and immediately got in touch with Instagram and suspended the account temporarily.

While reaching out to Instagram is a wise decision in the case of you detecting an unauthorized login with your account, you may see your account hacked and may lose access to it.

So, the easiest way to safeguard your Instagram account is by choosing the two-factor authentication verification method. This is there within Instagram and helps you secure your account logins from unauthorized logins.