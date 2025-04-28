Nothing CMF Phone 2 Pro Launch Today in India: Livestream, Expected Price and Key Features

Nothing is all set to launch the second-generation CMF Phone today in India,with the much-anticipated CMF Phone 2 Pro taking centre stage. Afterintroducing the CMF Phone 1 last year, the brand is back with its next release— though technically, this is the Pro version rather than the standard CMFPhone 2. Rumours suggest that both the CMF Phone 2 and CMF Phone 2 Pro mightdebut at the event, but as of now, official teasers have only focused on thePro model.The launch event is scheduled for today at 6:30 PM IST and will be streamedlive across CMF by Nothing’s social media platforms and YouTube channel .

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Expected Price in India

Based on recent leaks, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is expected to carry a price tagaround ₹20,000, keeping it competitive in the mid-range smartphone market. Thisaligns with earlier estimates, given that the CMF Phone 1 launched at ₹15,999last year. A "Pro" badge usually brings some additional features andcosts, so a price slightly under ₹20,000 seems reasonable. However, if Nothingdecides to push the price beyond ₹20,000, it could end up competing with itsown upcoming Nothing Phone 3a series.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: All That We Know So Far

Nothing India’s head, Akis Evangelidis, confirmed an interesting detailahead of the launch — the CMF Phone 2 Pro will include a charging adapter inthe box. This is notable because many smartphone brands, including Nothingitself, along with Apple and Samsung, had stopped offering chargers with newphones.The design of the CMF Phone 2 Pro has also been fully revealed before theevent. It looks similar to the CMF Phone 1 but brings meaningful upgrades. ThePro model now features a triple rear camera setup, replacing the dual camerasseen in the first model. Also, the raised camera island design from the earlierversion has been eliminated for a sleeker, cleaner look. Another aesthetic change is the introduction of a dual-tone back panel,where each side features a different texture. So far, Nothing has teased twocolour variants — a striking orange and a more subdued classic grey. Thecompany claims the CMF Phone 2 Pro is “ultra-slim and ultra-light," makingit even easier to handle.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: Performance and Hardware Upgrades

Under the hood, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is powered by MediaTek’s new Dimensity7300 Pro chipset. According to Nothing, this processor offers up to 10 percentfaster CPU performance and about a 5 percent improvement in graphics processingcompared to the chip used in the CMF Phone 1. It also packs an advanced NPUcapable of handling 4.8 trillion operations per second, suggesting significantimprovements in AI-driven features.On the camera front, the Phone 2 Pro is equipped with a 50-megapixel primarysensor, a 50-megapixel telephoto lens with 2x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixelultra-wide sensor with a 119.5-degree field of view. This marks a clear leapfrom its predecessor and promises to deliver more versatile photography options.

CMF Phone 2 Pro: New Features to Look Forward To

The CMF Phone 2 Pro also introduces the Essential Key — a new addition firstseen in the Nothing Phone 3a and 3a Pro. Positioned next to the power button,this key offers access to the "Essential Space," a dedicated area forquick functions like voice notes, screenshots, and photos. The feature willreportedly leverage AI to organise content into "Smart Collections,"helping users manage files more efficiently. Early hints suggest the EssentialKey might also act as a shortcut for launching the camera.

As for the display, while detailed specs haven't been fully disclosed,Nothing claims the CMF Phone 2 Pro will boast the "segment’s largest andbrightest" screen. Gamers will be pleased to know it will support 120fpsgameplay in titles like BGMI and feature a 1000Hz touch response rate forultra-smooth interactions.With the official launch just hours away, the CMF Phone 2 Pro promises anexciting blend of performance, design, and affordability for Indian smartphonebuyers.



