Nothing Phone (2) to officially launch in July; find details

The company's CEO Carl Pei announced during an interview that the Nothing Phone (2) will be officially launched in July. Earlier, Pei had announced that the next-generation phone (2) will feature Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Why not the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2? The Nothing boss adds that the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is a thoroughly tried and tested chipset and has "continuously optimized" since its launch a year ago.



During the interview, Carl points out that the phone (2) will include a 4700 mAh battery, which is larger than the 4500 mAh battery in the phone (1). This battery size is also larger than the latest iPhone 14 Pro (3,200 mAh) and even the iPhone 14 Pro Max (4,323 mAh). This is a good battery size in the Android world, at least for flagships that typically pack a 4500mAh battery for faster charging.

Nothing has yet been revealed about the Phone (2) design, which should be one of the highlights. During the launch of the first-generation Nothing smartphone, the company emphasized that it wanted to break the monotony of the same design. The Nothing Phone (1) features a boxy design like most smartphones but comes with built-in LED lights that tune to the smartphone. These LED lights light up when there is a call or notification.

It will be fascinating to see if Nothing retains the layout, called the Glyph module. Nothing's latest device, the Nothing Ear (2) in-ear headphones, have the same look as the Ear (1), but with considerable improvements. We can expect the same with the next-generation smartphone.

Nothing can also be raised to improve the cameras. The phone (1) includes two cameras on the back capable of taking 4K videos. This year, Nothing may use a different sensor, as Pei has repeated in several videos that the company's image processing technology is limited compared to Samsung and Apple.

Using a high-end chip also means that the Nothing Phone (2) price will be higher than its predecessor. To recall, Nothing Phone (1) was announced in India with a starting price of Rs 32,999. Nothing Phone (2) is expected to cost less than Rs 40,000 in India. The phone will compete with some notable devices in the segment, including the OnePlus 11R and the Pixel 7a. It's worth noting that both 5G phones offer a flagship chip under the hood, and the OnePlus phone has the same Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC.