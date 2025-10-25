Nothing Phone 3 vs Samsung Galaxy S25 — Which Flagship Should You Buy Around ₹80,000?

When you’re eyeing a flagship smartphone around the ~₹80,000 mark in India, you’ve got some very interesting options — for instance, the Nothing Phone 3 and the Samsung Galaxy S25. Both have their strengths — but which one is truly worth your purchase? Here’s a breakdown of how they compare across key categories, and what to consider before you buy.

Design & Display

The Nothing Phone 3 stands out with its unconventional styling: a transparent-style rear panel, a new Glyph Matrix LED array plus a “Glyph Button”, triple-camera layout and durable build with IP68 rating and Gorilla Glass Victus. On the display side it offers a 6.67-inch or 6.7-inch (depending on region) 1.5K/AMOLED panel with 120 Hz refresh rate and up to ~4 500 nits peak brightness (in the Indian spec).The Galaxy S25, by contrast, opts for a more understated premium look: a 6.2-inch Dynamic LTPO AMOLED 2X display, also 120 Hz, but peak brightness in many reports around ~2 600 nits. The lighter, more compact form (162 g) is a plus for those who prefer smaller phones.Verdict: If you want bold design and bigger screen real estate, the Nothing wins. If you prefer compact build & trusted finishing, the Galaxy takes it.

Camera

On the camera front the Nothing Phone 3 uses a triple 50 MP setup: main wide-angle 50 MP, ultrawide 50 MP and a 50 MP periscope telephoto 3× optical zoom. It also features a 50 MP front camera.The Galaxy S25 uses a 50 MP main sensor, 12 MP ultrawide, and a 10 MP telephoto lens with 3× optical zoom. For selfies it has a 12 MP front camera.Thus, on paper at least, the Nothing offers higher resolution across the board, particularly on ultrawide and front. But as always with camera systems, real-world performance (software processing, dynamic range, low-light) will matter more than just the MP count.Verdict: Nothing looks stronger on paper here — if the camera software backing it holds up.

Performance & Battery

The Nothing Phone 3 is built around the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor (4nm process) and offers options up to 16 GB RAM and 512 GB storage. It packs a large battery — the Indian spec reports a 5 500 mAh silicon-carbon battery with 65 W wired charging.The Galaxy S25 is powered by the customised Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy chip (3 nm class) which offers top-tier raw performance and strong AI capabilities. It typically offers 12 GB RAM and up to 512 GB storage. However, the battery capacity is lower (~4 000 mAh in many reports) and charging speeds appear less aggressive (e.g., ~25 W in some specs).From benchmark reviews, the S25’s chipset registers very high scores amongst this year’s top phones. Wikipedia+3Notebookcheck+ 3Android Authority+3 Meanwhile the Nothing’s specs are very good and arguably exceptional for its price tier. Tom's GuideVerdict: For raw performance and AI capability the Galaxy S25 has the edge; for battery size and charging speed the Nothing Phone 3 looks stronger.

So, Which Should You Buy?

Here are some guiding scenarios:

If you prioritise bold design, larger battery, fast charging, and strong camera specs — go with the Nothing Phone 3.

If you prefer premium build quality, compact size (6.2″ vs ~6.7″), top-end chipset, and the trusted ecosystem of Samsung with long software support — then the Galaxy S25 is the safer, more refined choice.

Also check pricing in India carefully. If the Nothing Phone 3 comes in at or under ~₹80 000 with bank/exchange offers, it may offer better “bang for buck”. But if the difference between the two is small, the Samsung brand and longevity might tip things.

Consider after-sales service and software updates: Samsung has a strong track record; Nothing is younger and while promising, may have less mature ecosystem.

Think about future-proofing: The S25’s 3nm class chip, efficient design and premium build might age better. On the other hand, the Nothing’s large battery and charging speed may make it more usable in real-life over time.

Final Word

If I had to pick one recommendation: for most users seeking a well-balanced flagship under ~₹80,000, I’d lean towards the Galaxy S25, simply because the combination of compactness, performance, brand ecosystem and long-term updates offers less risk. However, if you love flashy design, want larger battery and blazing charging speed, and are comfortable placing faith in a newer brand, then the Nothing Phone 3 is a very strong contender and could offer excellent value.