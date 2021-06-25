Now Instagram Allows Users To Post From Desktop - Know How

Instagram will allow users to post photos and videos directly from their desktop website on Mac and PC. The ability to create and publish a post is not yet available on iPad. The new functionality on the Instagram desktop website allows users to use filters and edit photos and videos similarly to mobile applications. A report last month highlighted this feature when a notable insider leaked some screenshots of the publishing process of a post from the desktop website.

The new functionality for the Instagram desktop website was first discovered by industry expert Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra). Gadgets 360 was also able to see the ability to publish posts through the desktop website. However, it should be noted that not all of the profiles we tested had this feature at the time of writing. Therefore, the Facebook-owned company may test this feature with some users first before releasing it to the public. In addition, the company is yet to throw light on the upgrade implementation plans.

Creating, editing, and publishing posts on the Instagram website is similar to the process that a user encounters in the mobile app. Well-known insider Alessandro Paluzzi gave the first tip on this functionality in May.

How to post on Instagram from the desktop

Users will first have to click the + (plus) icon in the upper right corner of the web page. Then they need to select an image from their macOS or Windows PCs, just as they do in the Android and iOS apps. Once selected, users will need to choose from four different crop sizes: Original, Square (1: 1), Portrait (4: 5), and Landscape (16: 9). After that, the platform also allows users to select a filter from the wide variety that the platform offers. Additionally, users also have the option to adjust the brightness, contrast, saturation, temperature, and fading.

If a user wants to post a video, the process differs slightly compared to posting a photo. After selecting the desired video, users can choose any frame from the video as the cover. Users also have a switch to turn the sound on or off.