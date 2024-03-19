Nowruz Celebration: Google Doodle Marks Persian New Year

Google has unveiled a special doodle on its homepage, commemorating Nowruz, the Persian New Year. Crafted by Pendar Yousefi, this artwork celebrates the 13-day festival, which heralds the arrival of spring and is observed by millions globally.



Nowruz follows the Solar Hijri calendar, commonly called the Persian calendar, and typically occurs around March 21 each year. Renowned for its precision, this calendar system relies on astronomical observations and is primarily used in Iran and Afghanistan.

“The annual festival has been around for over 3,000 years,” Google Doodle curators clarify. “The earliest origins of Nowruz trace back to ancient Iran (then Persia). It was held on the spring equinox to mark the start of the blooming season. As time passed, several countries and ethnic groups along the Silk Roads started adopting the tradition.”

Although rooted in Persian and Central Asian cultures, Nowruz transcends geographical boundaries and is embraced by communities worldwide. The festivities entail cherished traditions such as spring cleaning, familial visits, gift exchanges, and the preparation of traditional Iranian cuisine.

Central to Nowruz customs is the haft-sīn ritual, where seven symbolic items representing renewal and growth are prominently displayed.

Google said, “These items usually include wheat for rebirth and good fortune, wheat pudding for power and strength, olive for love, berries for the sunrise, vinegar for age and patience, apple for beauty and garlic for good health.”

In essence, Nowruz symbolizes more than just a New Year; it celebrates peace, harmony, and the beauty of new beginnings.