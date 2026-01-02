The Government of India has taken another step toward improving access to justice by bringing Nyaya Setu, its digital legal assistance platform, directly to WhatsApp. Announced on Thursday by the Ministry of Law and Justice, the move allows citizens to seek legal information and guidance through one of the country’s most widely used messaging apps.

Nyaya Setu was originally launched in August 2024 as a digital initiative aimed at simplifying access to legal support. The platform was designed to help citizens obtain timely legal guidance without the need to navigate lengthy bureaucratic processes or make repeated visits to legal offices. With its integration into WhatsApp, the government hopes to make legal assistance even more accessible and inclusive.

Announcing the update on X (formerly Twitter), the Ministry of Law and Justice stated that this new integration “ensures that professional legal assistance is always swift and accessible for every citizen.” By leveraging WhatsApp’s massive reach, Nyaya Setu seeks to bridge the long-standing gap between legal resources and ordinary citizens, especially those who may hesitate to approach formal legal institutions.

The decision to use WhatsApp is significant. As one of the most popular messaging platforms in India, WhatsApp is already familiar to users across age groups and regions. Embedding legal assistance within this platform removes common barriers such as lack of awareness, fear of complex procedures, and limited physical access to legal services. For basic legal guidance and information, citizens no longer need to step into a legal office, making the process more approachable and citizen-friendly.

How Nyaya Setu works on WhatsApp

To access Nyaya Setu, users simply need to send a message to 7217711814 on WhatsApp. The account appears as “Tele-Law”, under which users are presented with multiple options, including legal advice, legal information, and legal assistance.

Once a conversation is initiated, the Nyaya Setu chatbot asks users to verify their mobile number. After successful verification, users can proceed to receive legal advice directly within the chat interface. During testing, however, the chatbot reportedly showed an error at the verification stage. Despite this, users are currently still able to access legal information and assistance even without completing mobile number verification.

The chatbot is designed to guide users’ step by step, ensuring that even those unfamiliar with legal terminology can understand and navigate the options available to them. While it does not replace formal legal representation, Nyaya Setu serves as a first point of contact for citizens seeking clarity on legal matters.

Availability and access

The Nyaya Setu WhatsApp chatbot is available to all WhatsApp users in India. It works across Android, iOS, and web versions of the app, ensuring broad accessibility regardless of the device being used.

With this rollout, the government is reinforcing its push toward digital governance and citizen-centric services. If implemented smoothly and scaled effectively, Nyaya Setu on WhatsApp could become a crucial tool in making legal awareness and guidance a true message away for millions of Indians.



